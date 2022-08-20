Delhi

Hawala operator arrested for funding LeT, Al-Badr

A 48-year-old garment trader, allegedly working as a hawala operator to fund terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, was arrested on Friday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Yaseen, was arrested in a joint operation by the police departments of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, with assistance from Central agencies.

Yaseen allegedly handed over around ₹10 lakh to a terror operator — Abdul Hamid Mir of J&K — for terror-related activities on Wednesday, the police said. Mir was arrested from a bus stand in Jammu.

On Thursday, Delhi Police received information from Central agencies and J&K Police regarding Yaseen operating from Meena Bazaar in the city.

A raid was conducted at his shop following which he was arrested, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said.

Flow of funds

Mr. Dhaliwal added that Yaseen worked as a conduit between terror agencies and their funders. He added that Yaseen used to take funds received from sources based abroad and deliver them mostly to Valley-based terror outfits.

According to a senior police officer, Yaseen disclosed that terror funds were also routed to Surat and Mumbai through South Africa. The police said the funds were later transferred to J&K through the hawala channels.

Yaseen is also alleged to have funnelled money from different parts of the country to J&K.

“Recently, Yaseen received ₹24 lakh sent through hawala channels from South Africa. Out of this, he transferred ₹17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in J&K, including Mir who was arrested by the J&K police,” Mr. Dhaliwal said.

The police recovered ₹10 lakh cash from Mir, who was arrested from Jammu on Wednesday. The remaining ₹7 lakh was recovered from his house, Mr. Dhaliwal added.


