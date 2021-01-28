Have stepped up vigil to keep rogue elements away, say farmers

Many protesters at Tikri border blamed ‘outsiders’ for the violence during the tractor parade; were on designated route and did not want any violence, they said

A day after the tractor rally turned violent, protesting farmers at the Tikri border on Wednesday said they had increased vigil at the protest site to prevent “rogue elements” from infiltrating the protest.

With most of the farmers blaming “outsiders” for the violence that erupted during the tractor parade, several volunteers and village pradhans said regular meetings were being held with the protesting farmers to ensure that “anti-social elements” do not enter the protest.

Jaswinder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Sangrur district, said:“After Tuesday, volunteers have been strengthened and given specific instructions. As for the general public, we have asked the village heads to speak to people from their respective areas and increase awareness not only about the laws but also about the fact that rogue elements might try to breach the protest again.”

Designated routes

“We were on the designated route and did not want any violence. The clashes took place when some found barricades on the designated routes. While we tried to convince people to not create an issue, some ended up straying from the procession,” said Mr. Singh.

Manpreet Singh, a 23-year-old volunteer at the protest, added: “We have been here since the first day and we ensured that all of us follow the designated route. However, because several unknown people ended up infiltrating the protest, violence erupted. We are now being more alert and the village-level leaders are having meetings with people of their villages.”

Several other farmers also claimed that during the parade they encountered several locals in private vehicles who allegedly tried to incite the crowd and resorted to violence.

Angrez Singh, a farmer from Haryana’s Sirsa district said: “The route we were told had barricades when the rally started. Despite being on the correct route the police fired tear gas at us. During the parade we saw several private vehicles with Delhi registrations. The protesting farmers were on their tractors. How did these private vehicles enter the protest and start throwing stones?”

Agitation to continue

Stating that the agitation would continue, the protesting farmers reiterated their demands of the three farm laws being repealed.

Gurpreet Singh, a farmer from Sirsa, said: “The reason we are here is because we are fighting for our rights. We are a peaceful lot and we never wanted violence. In a protest which has these many thousands of people, at times it becomes difficult to control as there is a high chance of unscrupulous elements infiltrating. However, the farmers who have been fighting for their rights peacefully for so many months now ensured that they stuck to the route specified by authorities.”

‘Movement discredited’

Another farmer, Hardeep Singh added: “Everyone knows who created the ruckus, as their photos are quite visible with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. By inciting violence and highlighting the same, the entire peaceful movement is being discredited.”

Simarjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib district, said: “We went till the Peeragarhi Chowk and did not proceed further. We were around 50 of us with five to six tractors. While we maintained decorum and followed routes given to us, some elements ended up creating a ruckus at the Red Fort. The ones who raised flags over there were not the real farmers who have been protesting peacefully for all these months.”