‘Have set aside ₹1 crore for ex gratia to advocates’

The Advocates’ Welfare Trust on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it has decided to earmark ₹1 crore to pay ex gratia to indigent lawyer-members, whether they are suffering from COVID-19 or not.
Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the trust, in his capacity as its chairperson, told a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that the decision was taken on Wednesday and applications have been invited from advocates who are in need of the relief.
Online process
The trust said it had earlier set aside ₹2 crore towards the COVID-19 relief fund for its members, who are indigent and suffering from COVID-19. Mr. Jain said the money will be transferred through online mode and the process of inviting applications for the release of financial assistance would begin soon.
Taking note of the steps being taken by the trust, the court decided there was no need to further monitor the plea, by advocate Vaibhav Sharma, seeking ex gratia payment of ₹25,000 to each member of the trust, suffering financially due to the pandemic.
