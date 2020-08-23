Have requested Centre to open metro in a phased manner: CM

Kejriwal discusses measures to revive economy as traders present suggestions

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow functioning of the Delhi Metro in a phased manner on a trial basis. He was interacting with traders to discuss measures to boost Delhi’s economy when a trader pointed out that customers were staying away due to lack of public transport.

“We have raised the issue and have requested the Centre to consider Delhi somewhat separately from the whole country. The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is improving. If they do not want to open the metro in other States, they can do that. But the metro should be allowed in Delhi on a trial basis and in a phased manner. I hope that the Central government will soon take a decision on the same for the convenience of the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Assuring the traders that the government was planning several measures to boost the economy, Mr. Kejriwal said that in the last five years, the people of Delhi have collectively overcome many challenges and they will also overcome the challenge of economic revival by working together in this hour of necessity.

The meeting was attended by more than 215 traders from a variety of sectors like manufacturing, electronics, garments, automobiles, etc. and from all regions of Delhi, who presented a host of suggestions to the Chief Minister.

Replying to them, Mr. Kejriwal said that on one hand his government is trying to keep the people safe by fighting the pandemic, and on the other hand trying to ensure that people do not die of hunger and reviving the economy. He said he understood work and COVID management can go hand-in-hand and therefore Delhi did not impose any lockdown after it was lifted.

“I want to assure you that we will overcome the challenge of reviving the economy in Delhi. The pollution has decreased by 25% in the last five years, we controlled dengue last year, and novel coronavirus this year, and we are working together to revive the economy,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that measures like reducing the price of diesel, coming up with a start-up policy and starting a Rozgaar Bazaar were some of the measures already taken.

Marketing tricks

The Chief Minister said one of the suggestions was to launch a portal of industries and shops based on the material they manufacture and sell, especially in industrial areas such as Wazirpur, Bawana, and Badli.

“Through this portal, Delhi’s wholesale market and industries can put their products in front of the whole world and they can receive orders from the whole world. We can call it Delhi Bazaar where the people can market their products,” he said. He added that Chandni Chowk has been redeveloped as a pilot project and that other markets and roads will soon be redeveloped in the same manner.