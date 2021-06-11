‘Have ramped up oxygen storage capacity’

New Delhi

11 June 2021 00:14 IST

19 more plants to be inaugurated to avoid crisis faced during second wave: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government had installed three 57 MT oxygen storage and generation centres in the city with a combined capacity of 171 MT, and 19 more oxygen plants were to be inaugurated within a day or two.

On war footing

Mr. Kejriwal made the announcement while visiting a 57-MT oxygen storage and generation centre in Siraspur here, adding that arrangements were being made to ensure that residents did not face any oxygen-related problem during the possible third wave. He said that work in this regard was being done on a war footing.

“The Delhi government is rapidly making arrangements in case a third wave comes. In the second wave, the biggest challenge that was faced was shortage of oxygen, because of which the people of Delhi had to struggle a lot for a few days,” he said.

“Therefore, preparations for that are being made that in case, a third wave emerges then there should be no shortage of oxygen. Today, we are standing in front of the 57-MT oxygen storage centre in Siraspur. Two more oxygen storage centres have been set up in Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and DDU Hospital,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to state that the cryogenic tank of 57 metric tonnes of oxygen storage capacity had been installed at the site along with an oxygen-generation plant with a production capacity of 12.5 tonnes per day.

Two oxygen generation plants, with a combined capacity of 13,500 MT, were in the process of being set up. In this way, Mr. Kejriwal said, oxygen facilities were being created at various locations in Delhi. As many as 19 more plants were to be inaugurated within a day or two.

“Across Delhi, facilities for oxygen storage, oxygen generation are being created. We faced a lot of problems regarding the tankers such that when we had to get oxygen from Haryana and other States, we did not have tankers. So, we are also getting tankers. All preparations are in swing,” he said.