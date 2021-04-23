COVID-19 | Delhi hospital recieves oxygen after appeals for help

NEW DELHI

23 April 2021 08:56 IST

The hospital has 510 COVID-19 patients under its care.

Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital, which treats hundreds of coronavirus patients, saw the death of 25 "sickest" patients on Friday over low oxygen pressure, the hospital said on Friday.

It had issued an SOS to the governments at 8 a.m., saying that only two hours of oxygen is available, and the ventilator and BiPAP are not "working effectively." At 9.20 a.m., it said that the oxygen tanker has reached as is being offloaded.

"This will last 4 to 5 hrs, depending on consumption," a hospital spokesperson said.

In an early morning statement, the hospital had said "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and ED." The BiPAP machine (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) is a non-invasive machine used to provide oxygen to patients.

The statement had added that a major crisis is likely and that the lives of another 60 "sickest patients" are in peril. "Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Governments please help," it said.

A source at the hospital said "Low pressure oxygen could be the likely cause of at least some of these 25 deaths over the past 24-hour."

Two other hospitals in the city, Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket, too said that they had less than an hour's oxygen supply currently.

"Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 a.m. Over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance," the hospital said in a statement.

Hospitals in Delhi have been facing an oxygen shortage. Delhi government has blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments for not allowing smooth supply of oxygen from private oxygen plants in the states to Delhi.