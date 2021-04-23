COVID-19 | Only two hours of oxygen left; 60 patients at risk, says Delhi hospital

The hospital has 510 COVID-19 patients under its care.

Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital, which treats hundreds of coronavirus patients, said at 8 a.m. on Friday that their oxygen stock will last only for two hours, and ventilators and BiPAP are "not working effectively".

The hospital has 510 COVID-19 patients under its care.

In a statement, the hospital said "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and ED." The BiPAP machine (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) is a non-invasive machine used to provide oxygen to patients.

The statement added that a major crisis is likely and that the lives of another 60 "sickest patients" are in peril. "Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Governments please help," the hospital said in a statement.

A source at the hospital said "Low pressure oxygen could be the likely cause of at least some of these 25 deaths over the past 24-hour."

Two other hospitals in the city, Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket, too said that they had less than an hour's oxygen supply currently.

"Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 a.m. Over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance," the hospital said in a statement.

Hospitals in Delhi have been facing an oxygen shortage. Delhi government has blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments for not allowing smooth supply of oxygen from private oxygen plants in the states to Delhi.