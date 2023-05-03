ADVERTISEMENT

Have lost my son, no question of revenge, says Tajpuriya’s father

May 03, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Mehul Malpani

Security personnel seen near the house of slain gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in outer Delhi’s Tajpur Kalan village. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Sitting in his house in outer Delhi’s Tajpur Kalan, the native village of Tillu Tajpuriya, Jagpal Balyan, father of the slain gangster, said as far as he was concerned, there was no question of revenge.

“I just lost my son; what revenge will I take? Whoever wants to continue the bloodbath can do so. It’s over from my side,” said Mr. Balyan, who recently retired as a head clerk in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

As per police estimates, the bloody years-old rivalry between Gogi and Tillu gangs has claimed over 25 lives in Delhi and Haryana.

There was a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at Tajpur Kalan, where Tajpuriya was cremated around 6.00 p.m. Security personnel were also deployed in large numbers in the nearby Alipur village, from where Gogi hailed, to maintain law and order.

Mr. Balyan said he found out about his son’s death from television. “His mother met him 20-25 days ago, but I hadn’t seen him in years,” he said, adding that he stopped speaking to his son ever since Tajpuriya stepped into the world of crime.

Tajpuriya was the second among three siblings. His elder brother is a driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation and his younger sister is married in a village near the Tikri border.

Relatives, who came to the village to attend Tajpuriya’s cremation, expressed anger over the security arrangements in the prison. Some were also worried that Tuesday’s incident would lead to more violence.

