Have issued orders for payment of salaries to disengaged assembly fellows, Delhi govt. tells HC

November 11, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi government on Friday told the High Court that it has issued orders for payment of salaries to the disengaged Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) fellows for the services already rendered by them.

The government counsel said the orders apply to all fellows who worked during the relevant period, including the 17 fellows who had moved the High Court after their services were terminated following an order by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The 17 DARC fellows had moved the court on November 2, seeking the reinstatement of their services and salaries for the period they had already served.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 6.

On July 5 this year, the L-G ordered the termination of the services of over 400 “specialists” appointed by the Delhi government. Mr. Saxena’s order affected the services of 50 fellows and 90 associate fellows.

He issued the order after Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gave the Centre control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.