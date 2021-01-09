Have helped farmers send defamation notices: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Saturday said that as promised, the party has helped farmers send defamation notices to actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and others for their alleged “libelous and malicious” remarks.

“As per the defamation notices, the accused have ‘launched a vicious and malicious campaign against the farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders, with a view to spitefully obliterate the farmers’ honest cause by attempting to corrode and harm their reputation’,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said in a tweet.

The AAP also said that it held 267 “mohalla sabhas” in 60 constituency Assemblies of Delhi to expose the BJP’s alleged corruption in the three municipal corporations.

On Monday, the AAP had announced that they will hold 2,500 mohalla-level meetings to tell people about an alleged ₹2,500-crore corruption done by the BJP-ruled civic bodies from January 7 to 15.

“People are coming to the sabhas and revealing the past incidents with them in the public. Every day, hundreds of such incidents of corruption are being disclosed by the people in different mohalla sabhas,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP leader and party in-charge for municipal corporations.

He alleged that people said that incidents of bribery in the corporations for residential constructions were “uncountable”. “You may live in any locality or in any corner of Delhi, but when you build your house, you cannot build your house without giving bribes to the civic bodies, without giving bribes to the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he alleged.

AAP leader Rakhi Birla said, “BJP is taking revenge for their loss in the assembly elections, it is targeting the Dalit community and not paying salaries to the sanitation workers. Time and again BJP has showcased its anti-Dalit mindset and has been torturing the people from Valmiki Samaj. The day is not far when these workers will remove BJP from municipalities.”