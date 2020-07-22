‘Have given ₹27 cr. to AAP govt. for midday meals’

New Delhi

22 July 2020 00:52 IST

Centre makes submission in HC

The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed by the Centre that it has released over ₹27 crore to the city government as recurring central assistance under the midday meal (MDM) scheme.

The Centre’s counsel said ₹9 crore was released on April 29 and over ₹18 crore was released on May 1 and sought time to file an affidavit on it.

The submission was made by the Centre in response to the High Court’s June 30 order seeking details of money transferred by the Centre for midday meal to the Delhi government.

‘Last chance’

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan stated that despite its order, no replies have been filed and gave the Centre and Delhi government a “last chance” to submit their affidavits and listed the matter for hearing on August 7.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition by an NGO seeking directions to the Delhi government to provide cooked midday meals or food security allowances to eligible children during the lockdown when schools are shut.