‘Have enough evidence against woman who alleged gang grape’

A day after the Ghaziabad police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly levelling false gangrape allegations against five men, senior officers said they have enough evidence in the form of CCTV footage and chat records against the woman and her accomplices.

A police officer said, “All the primary accused [of gangrape] were released due to lack of evidence. We have now collected enough evidence in the form of chats and CCTV footage against the woman and her accomplices, which will be laid out in the chargesheet to be filed soon.”

The woman had alleged that on October 16, she was kidnapped in a car and gang-raped by five men over two days in Ghaziabad.

An FIR under Sections of gangrape and illegal confinement of the IPC was lodged against the five men.

However, on October 20, the police said the allegation was “fabricated” by the woman, who had a property dispute with one of the five men.

She was arrested on Saturday. Three other persons were arrested for allegedly conspiring with the woman. The woman and the three co-accused were booked following a suo motu FIR under IPC charges of forgery.