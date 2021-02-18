Have digital footprints of those involved in ‘toolkit’ case: police

NEW DELHI

18 February 2021 00:42 IST

They have identified three persons; ‘plan was to amplify farmers’ protest’

A Delhi police team investigating the ‘toolkit’ case on Wednesday claimed they have digital footprints of all the persons involved in the case and alleged that their aim was to create unrest in the country on Republic Day.

Providing background, a senior police officer who chose not to be named claimed that the plan failed miserably because police showed maximum restraint and added that the alleged plan to create a ‘toolkit’ to amplify the farmers’ protest was started from January 3 onwards.

A senior police officer alleged that Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal’s close aide Puneet was in close contact with Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and Disha Ravi through social media and contacted Nikita and Shantanu via Instagram in the first week of December.

“On January 3, they started creating the ‘toolkit’ and on January 6, a WhatsApp group was created by Disha after getting instructions from Dhaliwal. All members used to interact through Zoom app and put their thoughts and make strategies for farmers’ protest,” the officer said.

On January 9, they decided to work together and they started working on ‘toolkit’ and on January 21, Shantanu joined farmers’ protest at the Tikri border, he alleged.

Global Action Day

The police claim that the final version of ‘toolkit’ was prepared on January 23 and it was sent to Dhaliwal for approval. On January 26, PJF announced ‘Global Day Action’ with hashtag ‘AskIndiaWhy’, said the officer.

“We have identified three persons, who were the part of the WhatsApp group. One of them is a member of the UK Chapter of Extinction Rebellion (XR) who along with Nikita and Shantanu drafted content between February 1 and 2 for a tweet storm planned for February 4 and 5. The role of PJF and Sikhs For Justice group is under the scanner. Their plan of massive riots in Delhi failed miserably on Republic Day,” said the officer.

On February 3, Disha shared the ‘toolkit’ with Greta that had a plan how to proceed further. But Greta tweeted it mistakenly, the police alleged.

“We have digital footprints of every person involved in the conspiracy. We haven’t got the order copy of Bombay court judgment. We will explore legal help before proceeding further,” the officer added.