‘Have decided to reduce reserved COVID-19 ICU beds’

New Delhi

29 December 2020 00:20 IST

AAP govt. informs HC after panel’s suggestion to reduce beds from 80% to 60% in private hospitals

The city government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the decision to reduce to 60% the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here was taken based on recommendation by a de-escalation committee.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by the government that the decision was taken on December 27 after a two-member panel, comprising the AIIMS director and a NITI Aayog member, endorsed the recommendations of the de-escalation committee to reduce from 80% to 60% the ICU beds reserved in the private hospitals.

Justice Prasad listed the case for further hearing on January 8 after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jai, representing the Delhi government, said that the reservation would be revisited on January 5.

The de-escalation committee (COVID-19) was constituted to assess the current position of hospital admissions and discharges and recommend reduction in the number of beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

Graded manner

It had recommended that “de-escalation may be carried out in a graded manner, preferably, in Delhi government and private sector hospitals”, but not in Central government hospitals.

The court was hearing a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers to quash the Delhi government’s September 12 order to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here.

On November 12, the High Court had allowed the city government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the spike in number of cases.

The High Court had then vacated a single judge’s interim order staying the city government decision.