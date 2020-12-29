Delhi

‘Have decided to reduce reserved COVID-19 ICU beds’

The city government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the decision to reduce to 60% the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here was taken based on recommendation by a de-escalation committee.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by the government that the decision was taken on December 27 after a two-member panel, comprising the AIIMS director and a NITI Aayog member, endorsed the recommendations of the de-escalation committee to reduce from 80% to 60% the ICU beds reserved in the private hospitals.

Justice Prasad listed the case for further hearing on January 8 after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jai, representing the Delhi government, said that the reservation would be revisited on January 5.

The de-escalation committee (COVID-19) was constituted to assess the current position of hospital admissions and discharges and recommend reduction in the number of beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

Graded manner

It had recommended that “de-escalation may be carried out in a graded manner, preferably, in Delhi government and private sector hospitals”, but not in Central government hospitals.

The court was hearing a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers to quash the Delhi government’s September 12 order to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here.

On November 12, the High Court had allowed the city government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the spike in number of cases.

The High Court had then vacated a single judge’s interim order staying the city government decision.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 12:22:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/have-decided-to-reduce-reserved-covid-19-icu-beds/article33440320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY