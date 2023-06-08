Have cleared Atishi’s official visit to U.K., Centre tells HC

June 08, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Central Government on June 7 informed the Delhi High Court that it has granted clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week.

Counsel for the Centre said the proposal has been sent to the Economic Affairs Department for further approvals, which would also be processed. Ms. Atishi can then apply for requisite visa permits, the counsel added.

A Vacation Bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh told the Centre to clear the pending approval as well as it was “just a formality” after the nod from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In her petition, the Delhi Education Minister submitted she has been invited in her official capacity by Cambridge University to speak at a conference on ‘India at 100: Towards Becoming a Global Leader’ on June 15.

The proposed visit is significant for Delhi’s governance as it will allow the city government to “showcase the leaps” made in areas of education, health, and urban development, the plea said.

It added that restricting Ms. Atishi’s right to travel abroad on a discretionary basis impinges on her personal liberty.

The plea argued that requiring constitutional functionaries and Ministers in State Government to seek the Centre’s “political clearance” for travelling abroad violates the dignity and independence of a constitutional office.