‘Have been successful in reaching out to seven lakh homes over CAA’

The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had completed 70% of its targeted objective of “clarifying misconceptions” about the amended Citizenship Act across Assembly constituencies in the Capital by the time it was notified by the Centre on Friday evening.

Initiated by its national president Amit Shah last Sunday, the local leadership of the party had been directed to reach out to and garner support for the CAA from 10 lakh households in the city between January 5 and 15, according to those associated with the initiative.

By Friday evening, however, those associated with the drive, which is being led by Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash as the pradesh convenor and Manoj Chandel as co-convenor, had already contacted 7 lakh households – averaging a daily outreach of a little over 1.16 lakh homes across 40 Assembly constituencies – from January 5 to January 10.

Party sources said they were confident not only of completing the exercise three days in advance but also about its potential being a “bigger game-changer” for it in the upcoming Assembly polls than initially expected – especially at the dozen Reserved Constituencies – characterised as such due to their Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe populations, in the city.

“We have been successful in reaching out to over 7 lakh homes located in more than 40 Assembly segments in Delhi over the issue of CAA and there is tremendous support for it. The drive is not a part of the BJP’s election campaign but is necessary to dispel the rumours and propaganda being spread against it by opposition parties,” Mr. Chandel said.

“In addition to dispelling doubts about its provisions, we have also encouraged the members of the households we have reached out to to visit colonies and areas such as Majnu ka Tilla and Bhati Mines inhabited by Hindu refugees from different countries to hear their side of the story,” Mr. Chandel added.

According to a party source, while the party’s poll strategy sought to maintain a balance between both national and local issues in its quest for the Delhi Assembly, the outreach drive had revealed that the issue of CAA “was doing well” in Reserved Constituencies, such as Sultanpur Majra, Mongolpuri, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar in addition to eight others.

This, the source said, was because a “significant majority” of Hindu refugees having reached the Capital from neighbouring countries due to religious persecution happened to belong to the Dalit and Valmiki communities.

“The drive has, so far, proved most successful in Reserved Constituencies due to the existing caste combination there and the fact that a majority of Hindu refugees belong to the same castes. The CAA has emerged as a major factor and can go a long way in furthering the BJP’s prospects in the Delhi elections,” a party leader admitted.