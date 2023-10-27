ADVERTISEMENT

Hatred seeping into events like Ramlila, says Danish Ali

October 27, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Shares video of former Delhi BJP councillor praising Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks in Parliament

Satvika Mahajan

Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha member Kunwar Danish Ali. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday said the lack of action by the Prime Minister against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks in Parliament against him has resulted in hatred trickling down to an event like a Ramlila, which otherwise reflects cultural diversity.

He said this referring to an alleged hate speech by former Delhi BJP councillor Vinod Tundelkar, who was caught on tape praising the BJP MP’s remarks against the BSP MP during the staging of a Ramlila in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad.

The former councillor was also seen abusing Mr. Ali and making crude and communally charged slurs in the purported video.

“You (Mr. Modi) did nothing and now see the trickle-down effect of this hatred coming from a place of cultural diversity,” said the BSP MP said in a post on X (formerly twitter), while sharing the video of Mr. Tundelkar.

Earlier, Mr. Ali had written to the Prime Minister seeking suitable punishment for Mr. Bidhuri, the BJP MP from New Delhi. The BSP Lok Sabha member told The Hindu he is waiting for Delhi Police action over the Ramlila speech. “They are sleeping when such hatred is being spread at a event like a Ramlila.”

