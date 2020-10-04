Hathras stir: Dalit activists seek judicial probe, fast-track courts

Students hold banners during a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Hathras incident, on Saturday.

NEW DELHI

04 October 2020 07:53 IST

Organisations gather at Jantar Mantar to protest atrocities against Dalit women

Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch (DSMM) and other organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest against the atrocities meted out to Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a judicial inquiry into the cases. They have also demanded more fast-track courts as well as security for the Hathras victim’s family.

Sunaina K. of DSMM said: “A series of cases have been reported in the past few days. Atrocities against Dalit women is a norm in U.P. now. The manner in which the bodies were brutally assaulted and the horrific death of the victims show how they were denied basic rights. Even the manner in which the police have acted and the protection been provided by the government has remained suspicious.”

“We demand a speedy judicial inquiry into all the cases. Suspension of officials is only a means to calm down the agitated masses and suppress the public outcry. We need justice to be provided to the families. Caste factor has to be reported and discussed as well. We also demand safety and security of the Hathras victim’s family,” said Ms. Sunaina.

Demanding fast-track courts, Vinnita Shikhar, president of the Mahila Dakshata Samiti said, “Every day there is news about atrocities against women. Why aren’t there fast-track courts in the country and why are the accused not punished swiftly? We want capital punishment for rapists and fast-track courts should ensure that the death penalty is awarded swiftly.”

Students protest

Scores of students and others also joined the protest in solidarity.

Kanay Mathur, a first-year student studying at a university abroad, said: “This is the first time I am participating in a protest. It is high time that we acknowledge that casteism and sexism are both a huge part of this country. We should step out and not remain silent anymore.”

Kabir Beotra (17), also a first-time protester, said: “The incident, which took place in Hathras, is really disgusting. Also, the manner in which the Yogi Adityanath-led government handled the case is even more shameful. It is ironic that an actor’s death is given more importance and Dalit voices are drowned.”