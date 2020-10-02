Hathras gang rape | Delhi metro stations closed, security beefed up at Jantar Mantar as hundreds gather to protest

Besides ground force, senior police officers and paramilitary personnel have been deployed manage the crowd. The protest site has been barricaded by the police to restrict the movement of protesters, an official said.

Entry and exit gates of Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk were closed and security was beefed up at the Jantar Mantar here where hundreds of civil society activists, students, Aam Aadmi Party and Left leaders gathered to protest against the Hathras gang-rape-and-murder case.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhusan, actor Swara Bhasker, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury, and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj are among those who gathered at the Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the Hathras victim.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.