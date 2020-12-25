Hathras arrest: ‘Court which issued remand order not empowered’

Ghaziabad

25 December 2020 01:06 IST

Almost three months after the U.P. police arrested four men on their way to Hathras on sedition and terror charges, the district court in Mathura has said their police remand order was issued by a court that was not empowered to do so.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, Yashwant Kumar Mishra, district and sessions judge, Mathura, said in his order on Tuesday, magistrates didn’t have the power to grant remand, including police remand for suspects booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act(UAPA).

Masood Ahmad (28), Atikur Rahman (28), Mohammad Alam (37) and Siddique Kappan (41) were arrested near Maant on October 5, when they were going from Delhi to meet the Hathras victim’s family.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said the four men were associated with the Popular Front of India and Campus Front of India and were plotting to disrupt peace in Hathras. Sensitive literature was said to have been recovered from them.

Defence counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said, “The order proves that the custody of these four persons till December 22 was unlawful. We have been citing the same law laid down by the SC in Bikram Jeet Singh Vs State of Punjab but the plea had been repeatedly rejected as the Special Task Force opposed, saying the same law is not applicable in the present case.”

He said it seems to have been done “to save the skin of the prosecution” as the Habeus Corpus petition is listed before the Allahabad High Court on January 5.

On the same day, Mr. Chaturvedi said, all the records were placed before Additional Sessions Judge I, Mathura, who granted judicial custodial remand up to January 4, without passing “any reasoned order.” “Our submission is they are still under illegal custody as powers vested under Section 167 of crpc cannot be used to convert illegal custody into a legal one,” he argued.

Also, he said, STF has no right to seek remand in this case. “Under Section 6 of the NIA Act, if an FIR under any scheduled offence is registered in a police station, the SHO needs to send the information to the State government which in turn will send it to the Central government without delay. And in 15 days, the Central government should decide whether the case needs to investigated by the NIA or the State police. And until this decision is made, the investigation is done by the in charge of the police station. It is mandatory. In this case, we feel, this process has not been followed. When the agency seeking remand is in itself not empowered to investigate, then the custody is illegal.” He said the defence would put all these details before the High Court.