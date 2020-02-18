‘Hate speech is being celebrated in India’

The JNU Students’ Union on Monday called for a protest demanding the release of university student Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month, and Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act for his speech during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12.

The protest was scheduled to be a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar but the students called off their march and headed directly to Jantar Mantar.

Speaking at the protest, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh alleged that the government in power was targeting people for unjustified reasons and that “hate speech” was being celebrated in the country.

“Nowadays, hate speeches are being celebrated in the country. However, if people, specifically people from the Muslim community, raise their voice against the government, they are targeted and a sedition case is slapped against them,” Ms. Ghosh said.

The protesters drew examples of various speeches delivered by the members of the ruling party in the run-up to the Delhi elections and asked as why no action was taken against them.

The students also called for a repeal of the amended Citizenship Act, a stop to the NPR and other draconian laws. They demanded that all dissenters jailed under sedition and other draconian acts be released.