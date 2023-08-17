Hate speech case registered for Palwal Mahapanchayat

August 17, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

GURUGRAM:

A First Information Report has been registered against unidentified persons for making provocative speeches at Sarv Hindu Samaj Mahapanchayat at Palwal this past weekend. The congregation was held on August 13.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Sachin, a few people at the mahapanchayat made provocative speeches against another community that could cause disharmony. The case has been registered on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

The case was registered at Hatin Police Station on August 14.

The members of local khaps and Hindu outfits at the mahapanchayat had announced to resume the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28. The religious procession had to be aborted after an attack on the devotees at Nuh’s Nalhar on July 31 leading to communal clashes which later spread to parts of South Haryana, claiming six lives.

The congregation also sought probe by National Investigation Agency into the clashes to unravel the conspiracy, to abolish Muslim-dominated Nuh district and the transfer of trial in the cases of communal clashes outside Nuh. It also demanded setting up of a central forces’ headquarters at Nuh, relaxation of conditions to grant arms licences to the Hindus and Rs.1 crore ex-gratia and government job to the next of kin of those killed, among other things.

