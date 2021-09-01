Hate sloganeering case: Hindu Raksha Dal chief surrenders

Tomar reached the site with his supporters and was nabbed in the afternoon

Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, who was accused of raising anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans at a rally in Jantar Mantar on August 8, surrendered before the police on Saturday afternoon.

Raising slogans, Mr. Chaudhary reached Mandir Marg police station along with his supporters on Saturday.

A senior officer said Mr. Chaudhary was present outside the police station and was arrested at 2.30 p.m.

On Monday, Mr. Chaudhary had released a video wherein he had mentioned that he would surrender on Tuesday.

“I am still firm on my point. Neither I nor any worker of my organisation did anything wrong at Jantar Mantar. I respect the court. I will surrender myself tomorrow [August 31] at 12 p.m. at Connaught Place police station and will cooperate with the police during the probe. I never run from arrest. It is the right of every person to go to court and I did the same. All the allegations against me are false and baseless. My life has been devoted to Hinduism and Hindutva. As long as I breathe, I will continue to do the work of religion,” he had said in the video.

Earlier, eight persons were arrested in connection with the case. The arrested persons include Uttam Upadhyay — who can be seen raising the slogans in a video that went viral — Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, Save India Foundation’s Preet Singh alias Sundar Pal, Hindu Force’s Deepak Singh, Hindu Raksha Dal’s Deepak Kumar, Sudarshan Vahini’s Vinod Sharma, Vinit Bajpai, and Sushil Tiwari.

The police had registered a case after a video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during the protest was widely circulated on social media.

Earlier, Mr. Chaudhary had sought anticipatory bail but the Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant him interim protection from arrest, after which raids were being conducted to arrest him.