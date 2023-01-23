Haryana’s Republic Day tableau to showcase ‘International Gita Mahotsav’

January 23, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - GURUGRAM

For the second year in a row, Haryana’s tableau for the Republic Day Parade has been selected by an expert committee of the Union the Defence Ministry, with this year’s theme being the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’.

Senior Haryana government official Amit Agrawal said that ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ was celebrated every year in Kurukshetra “to bring moral and cultural resurgence among the people”. The 18-day-long festival “aims to spread the universal and inspirational message” of the Bhagavad Gita and enlighten the world with the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood, he added.

In 2018, with an objective to “spread the eternal message of Gita across the world”, the Haryana government decided to celebrate the festival outside India as well and in 2019, the festival was for the first time organised in Mauritius and London. In 2022, it was also celebrated in Canada.

Mr. Agrawal said, “Haryana’s Tableau will give the message of Srimadbhagavad Gita to the entire world this Republic Day. In its entirety, the tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjun and giving him the knowledge of Gita. The first glimpse of the tableau radiates an appeal of spirituality, art and history.”