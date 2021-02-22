Haryana women flock to Ghazipur to support protest

Gul Panag turns up at the border to express solidarity; bamboo curtains to replace plastic tents, says protester

A group of women from Haryana’s Rohtak came to Ghazipur border to support the farmers on Sunday . They also met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Actress Gul Panag also visited the Ghazipur border site to show her solidarity. “I myself belong to a family of farmers and have arrived here to show my support for the farmers,” said Ms. Gul.

Nirmala, a resident of Rohtak, said her husband has been protesting at the Tikri border and she along with other women have come to Ghazipur to support them.

“We are fighting this battle for our future generations. What will my children do when there will be no land? Since demonetisation, all kinds of welfare schemes announced by the Prime Minister for poor and farmers have turned out to be a disaster. We request this government to repeal the farm laws and try to give a better life to farmers,” said Ms. Nirmala.

Taking responsibility

The women said before coming to Ghazipur, they went to the Singhu and Tikri borders and met protesters. In the absence of male members in the house, they have taken up the work at farms. All household works have been handed over to children.

“We have come to meet our brothers and tell them we are with them and they don’t need to worry about things at home. We have brought milk and other eatables items with us for the protesters,” said Kamla, a protester. She added that the way farm laws were passed was not a constitutional way. “The government should have consulted with stakeholders [farmers].

The amendment the government is talking now should have been done if they had consulted farmers before passing the law. The intent of the government is suspected from the farmers’ perspective. The government has tried to label and insult farmers whose children are serving in Defence forces. How will they trust [the government]? In Haryana, people voted for BJP because they believed the government will work for them but it has let them down.”

Later, a meeting was held, and all farmers’ leaders were instructed to ensure the presence of 2,000 people at Ghazipur at any time of the day.

“We have started preparations to beat summer. Very soon the plastic tents will be replaced by bamboo curtains, and water coolers will be installed. We will also erect a tent in front of the main stage where protesters sit,” said a protester.