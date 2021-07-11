Haryana withholding Delhi’s water share: DJB

Chadha says they will move Apex Court

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said there was a water shortage in the city with levels in the Yamuna at an all-time low as Delhi's water share was being withheld by Haryana. He added that the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court if the Haryana government stops water supply to Delhi.

“DJB has decided to move the Supreme Court against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi's legitimate share as already determined by the SC in 1995. The level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad Pond in Delhi should be 674.5 feet. Whereas now the water level of Yamuna has come down to 667 feet as it has dried up,” Mr. Chadha said, adding that despite the SC orders, Haryana has stopped the water of Delhi.