Haryana village protests against quarantine centre

The residents of Pali village here staged a demonstration against the administration on Saturday for allegedly setting up a quarantine centre at the Primary Health Centre for possible COVID-19 patients from outside.
In a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner, Sarpanch Sunder along with other gram panchayat members objected to the setting up of the centre when there was no such suspect in the village.
The memorandum said the villagers came to know about the setting up of the quarantine centre when they noticed the posters at the Primary Health Centre and were strongly opposed to suspects being brought from outside to be kept under observation at the centre in the village.
The gram panchayat said that such centres should be set up in city hospitals.
