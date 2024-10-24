Haryana, UP discharging untreated industrial waste into Yamuna: Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi have been affected due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna and accused the BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of discharging untreated industrial waste into the river.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Atishi inspected the Wazirabad treatment plant amid a sharp rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna at the reservoir there due to the discharge of “polluted” industrial water from Haryana. This has affected the output of the Wazirabad, Sonia Vihar, and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, according to the Delhi government.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister said, “The BJP’s dirty politics has not only polluted Delhi’s air but is now poisoning its water as well. The polluted industrial discharge from BJP-ruled Haryana has increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna. The toxic water from industries in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is contaminating the Yamuna at the Kalindi Kunj Barrage, leading to froth formation in the river.”

She said whether it’s the rising pollution levels in the Yamuna, or the increase in air pollution over the past few days, the root cause is “BJP’s dirty politics”.

“We have witnessed how froth is continuously forming in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj Barrage, especially around Diwali and Chhath Puja. This is because Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are deliberately sending toxic industrial waste to Delhi during this period,” she said.

She also accused the BJP of using their governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as “weapons” against Delhiites. “It is clear that the BJP harbours such animosity towards Delhiites that they are weaponising their governments in these States against the people of Delhi. Why has your hatred for AAP turned into hatred for Delhiites? Why are you subjecting the people of Delhi to toxic air and water?” she said.