Haryana to seal borders with Delhi, impose curbs

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued fresh orders to seal and strictly impose restrictions on the movement of people bordering the State’s NCR districts with Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Home Minister has issued the order in the wake of sudden spike in number of COVID-19 cases in (NCR) districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar in the past week, which reported 111, 98, 27 and six cases respectively.

Mr. Vij has asked the State Home Secretary to completely seal the state borders with Delhi effectively and restrict unregulated movement of people. In the communication to the Home Secretary, it has been mentioned that on account of unregulated movement of people from Delhi, the number of cases are rising in the border districts of Haryana.

Exemptions

As per the direction, the borders should be sealed for all barring the categories which have been allowed to travel by the Delhi High Court and those who were exempted by the Ministry of Home Affairs during Lockdown 4.0.