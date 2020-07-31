Haryana to link registered organisations having contractual labour with HUM

The Haryana government has decided to link all registered sites and organisations having contractual labour with Haryana Udyam Memorandum (HUM) in the next six months. It will ensure complete benefits of Employees’ State Insurance and Employees Provident Fund to the workers.

The State’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Labour and Employment Department, said this while presiding over the second meeting of the State Advisory Contract Labour Board in Gurugram on Thursday.

It was decided in this meeting that in the coming months, it will be ensured that the contractual labour holding organisations have a HUM number. Under this, the registration of contractors and workers is being done with their Aadhaar card number. The Labour Department will confirm that every such organisation is registered and after February 1, 2021, if any contractor or organisation is not found registered, then strict action will be taken against it.

It was informed at the meeting that so far during this year, 427 institutes have obtained their certificates by registering themselves under The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 in the State. Similarly, 1,882 contractors and organisations have obtained licences under this Act. It was also informed that under the Act, the primary employer or industry receives a certificate after registering itself by providing information about the empanelled contractors working with them to the State government. Thereafter, all the impanelled contractors apply under the Act and obtain a licence. The Act covers units or organisations with 50 or more workers.

The second important agenda in today’s meeting was to allow contractual labour in the units related to rubber industry. In this case, it was decided to invite suggestions from all industrial associations and trade unions.