Haryana to conducte-Lok Adalat on Aug. 29

E-Lok Adalats will be conducted across Haryana on August 29 to decide cases on digital platforms due to restricted working of courts in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.
The e-Lok Adalats aim to facilitate online platform for the litigants to decide their cases during this pandemic situation.
The social distancing norms will be followed for the protection from COVID-19 while preparing and conducting e-Lok Adalats at all stages.
Eight Benches
Gurugram Sessions Judge M.M. Dhonchak, who is also chairman, District Legal Services Authority, has constituted eight Benches for the upcoming e-Lok Adalat.
Gurugram DLSA secretary-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate Pardeep Choudhry said that 525 cases of all categories would taken up during the e-Lok Adalat.
Separate WhatsApp groups have been created for the purpose of e- Lok Adalat for judicial officers, panel advocates and litigants.
Nodal officers
Nodal officers of each Bench shall arrange mobile numbers of all the participants and create WhatsApp groups. They may take help of panel advocates for proper coordination.
One WhatsApp group will be created for each Bench. The details will also be uploaded on the website of the District and Sessions Court, Gurugram, for the information of public.
