Haryana ties up with AAI to develop aviation hub in Hisar

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Haryana government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of an international aviation hub, proposed to be developed around the existing civil airstrip, at Hisar.

A Haryana Civil Aviation Department spokesperson said that the State has reserved 4,200 acres of land for the project.

The proposed hub envisages a 9,000-feet runway with an international standard airport; ample parking for airlines and general aviation operators; Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities; an aerospace university; global training centre for pilots, engineers and ground staff.

Joint working group

He added that the department has pitched airline operators for sub-basing their aircraft at Hisar for night parking and routine maintenance. The operators have evinced interest, the spokesperson said.

A Joint Working Group has been constituted to guide the State in developing the hub.

The spokesman said that the construction of a large apron, small passenger terminal and three hangars to accommodate A320 aircraft are being expedited for implementation of UDAN II at the Hisar Airport in the interim. He further revealed that the department is in the process of planning and developing a future-ready infrastructure for aviation activities in Bhiwani, Narnaul, Pinjore and Karnal.