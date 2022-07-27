Delhi

Haryana textile policy to create 20,000 jobs: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. File photo
The Hindu Bureau GURUGRAM: July 27, 2022 08:20 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 08:20 IST

Haryana Atmanibhar Textile Policy 2022' will be soon implemented in the state involving an investment of around ₹4,000 crore and providing employment to 20,000 youth, said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday.

He gave this information after a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi to discuss the policy draft. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal and Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak were also present.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the draft of the policy was discussed by the Cabinet Sub-Committee and this would now be placed before the cabinet for its approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that various goals of the policy such as entrepreneurship expansion, investment, employment generation, grants, textile parks and other relevant topics were discussed in the meeting. Under this policy, technical textiles will be specially encouraged and expanded, said Mr. Chautala, adding that promotion of synthetic fibre and regenerated fibre units had also been included in it.

Mr. Chautala said investors were coming forward to set up industries in the State for the past few years since the government has taken several steps to improve the industrial environment. Haryana has been ranked in the top achievers category in the fifth edition of 'State Ease of Doing Business' released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Haryana
development
textile and clothing
Read more...