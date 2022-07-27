Haryana textile policy to create 20,000 jobs: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. File photo

July 27, 2022 08:20 IST

‘Investors were coming forward to set up industries in the State,’ say the Haryana Deputy CM.

Haryana Atmanibhar Textile Policy 2022' will be soon implemented in the state involving an investment of around ₹4,000 crore and providing employment to 20,000 youth, said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday.

He gave this information after a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi to discuss the policy draft. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal and Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak were also present.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the draft of the policy was discussed by the Cabinet Sub-Committee and this would now be placed before the cabinet for its approval.

He said that various goals of the policy such as entrepreneurship expansion, investment, employment generation, grants, textile parks and other relevant topics were discussed in the meeting. Under this policy, technical textiles will be specially encouraged and expanded, said Mr. Chautala, adding that promotion of synthetic fibre and regenerated fibre units had also been included in it.

Mr. Chautala said investors were coming forward to set up industries in the State for the past few years since the government has taken several steps to improve the industrial environment. Haryana has been ranked in the top achievers category in the fifth edition of 'State Ease of Doing Business' released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he said.