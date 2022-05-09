Haryana targets ₹9,200 crore excise revenue

May 09, 2022 00:56 IST

Though small, the State ranked fifth in GST collection, says Dushyant

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the State government has approved the excise policy for 2022-23, aiming to collect revenue of ₹9,200 crore.

He informed that around ₹6,400 crore excise revenue was collected in 2020-21, and it had increased to ₹7,938 crore this past financial year.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Chautala said transit slips were introduced for better control of inter-State movement of liquor and high security holograms were also implemented under “Track and Trace System”, under which the companies which produce spurious and illicit liquor would be blacklisted.

Flow meters and closed-circuit television cameras were installed at all distilleries and bottling plants and there would also be a facility of QR code system to ensure transparency, he said.

Mr. Chautala said that Haryana, which is smaller than many States in terms of area and population, had ranked fifth in the entire country in GST collection.

He said that GST collection had increased by 16% to ₹35,390 crore this year, compared with ₹30,507 crore last year. The Deputy CM added that Haryana was moving towards self-reliance and the government had set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection.

Similarly, while giving information about State GST, he said that this year the total collection of State GST was ₹15,115 crore which was earlier ₹11,959 crore. To achieve this feat a team of 12-15 officers was constituted which was successful to a great extent in cracking down on GST evasion.

The GST offices in Haryana were modernised at a cost of ₹30 crore along with emphasis on high-speed internet, computer and artificial intelligence, he said.

Mr. Chautala said that an Airspace and Defence Policy was approved by the Haryana Cabinet and five airstrips were being developed. The State government was also taking steps for manufacture of drones.