Haryana supplying water with high ammonia content: DJB vice-chairman

‘Trying to affect supply in Delhi may be a political conspiracy’

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Sunday alleged that ever since the elections were announced, Haryana was supplying water with high amount of ammonia to Delhi.

Mr. Mohaniya, speaking at the AAP office, said the water supplied by Haryana was contaminated as it had high ammonia content and hence the DJB production has decreased by 100 MGD. “The water supplied in Delhi comes from other States, in which Haryana is the largest source. After the announcement of polls, the amount of ammonia in the water coming from Haryana has increased a lot,” Mr. Mohaniya said.

He alleged that since Haryana was a BJP-ruled State, trying to affect the water supply in many parts of Delhi seemed to be a “political conspiracy” to defame the Delhi government.

