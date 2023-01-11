ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana sugarcane farmers threaten to intensify agitation over support price

January 11, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

GURUGRAM

The sugarcane farmers in Haryana on Tuesday threatened to intensify their agitation seeking hike in crop’s support price amid an invitation by the Haryana government for a meeting with a committee constituted to look into their demand.

‘Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti’ State vice-president Rampal Chahal said the farmers holding a kisan mahapanchayat at Karnal under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) decided to indefinitely lock all sugar mills in the State from January 20, intensifying their agitation if their demand for increase in support price was not met.

Mr. Chahal said the State government, through district administration, had invited them for a meeting with the committee headed by Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal to discuss the matter on January 16.

“A delegation comprising representatives of BKU (Charuni) and sugar mill committees will meet the committee to put forward their demand for increase in support price. If no amicable solution is reached, the farmers will stop harvesting the crop from January 17 and indefinitely lock all the sugar mills from January 20,” said Mr. Chahal.

The sugarcane farmers in Haryana are seeking a support price of ₹450 per quintal due to increase in input cost, but the government has notified the price at ₹362 per quintal, which is the same as the previous year.

Haryana has 14 sugar mills with the maximum three in Karnal and two each in Rohtak and Sonipat. While seven districts have one sugar mill each, the rest of the districts have none. Mr. Chahal said around 65-70% farmers in the districts with the sugar mills grew sugarcane and were impacted by the government’s decision to not hike the price.

