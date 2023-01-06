Haryana sugarcane farmers kick off agitation seeking higher support price 

January 06, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST

GURUGRAM

The sugarcane farmers in Haryana sat on dharnas outside the sugar mills across the State on Thursday kicking off the agitation to seek hike in the crop’s support price. The farmers also stopped supply of sugarcane to the mills for two hours as a token protest.

Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti State vice-president Rampal Chahal said that dharnas outside sugar mills were held across the State as decided in a meeting with the representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni). “The sit-in agitation outside the mills will continue till January 9. A kisan mahapanchayat will be held on January 10 to chalk out the strategy for the future course of action if our demands are not met,” said Mr. Chahal.

While the sugarcane farmers in Haryana are seeking a support price of ₹450 per quintal due to increase in input cost, the government has notified the support price of ₹362 per quintal, which is the same as the previous year. It has been a tradition for the Haryana government to revise the price every year and offer the highest support price in the country. But this year, Punjab has announced higher support price of ₹380 per quintal.

Haryana has 14 sugar mills with three in Karnal and two each in Rohtak and Sonipat. While seven districts have one sugar mill each, the rest of the ten districts have none. Mr. Chahal said that around 65-70% farmers in the districts with the sugar mills grew sugarcane and were impacted by the government’s decision to not hike the price.

A committee, headed by Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal, has been set up by the Haryana government to decide on the support price of the crop. The announcement for the setting up of the committee was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal during the Assembly session in December last year. The Congress members seeking a hike in the price had also staged a walkout on the issue during the session.

Mr. Chahal said the committee had already met once, but no decision was made so far.