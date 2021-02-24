Haryana sets up fourth Forensic Science Laboratory

GURUGRAM

24 February 2021 00:40 IST

‘New lab in Hisar will ensure timely preparation of reports and disposal of cases’

The Haryana government has set up a fourth regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), in Hisar, to expedite crime probe in the State.

Three such labs are already functional at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Sunaria in Rohtak, and Moginand in Panchkula, besides the main facility at Madhuban in Karnal.

Haryana Police spokesperson said the new lab started receiving samples and exhibits related to criminal cases — for examination in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Toxicology and Serology divisions — from February 12.

He said the new laboratory would receive samples from four districts: Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and police district Hansi. The objective of establishing the regional lab is to ensure a more efficient investigation process using scientific methods.

“This will ensure timely preparation of reports and disposal of cases,” he said.

Faster processing

Earlier, the four districts were dependent on FSL Madhuban for forensic expertise. “A lot of time and resources were being consumed as police personnel had to travel a long way to deposit a case or receive a report. Now, that the regional lab is functional, results will be available at the earliest, expediting the whole investigation process,” he added.

Ajay Kumar has been posted as assistant director-cum-in-charge of the new lab.