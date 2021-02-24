Haryana sets up fourth Forensic Science Laboratory

The Haryana government has set up a fourth regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), in Hisar, to expedite crime probe in the State.
Three such labs are already functional at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Sunaria in Rohtak, and Moginand in Panchkula, besides the main facility at Madhuban in Karnal.
Haryana Police spokesperson said the new lab started receiving samples and exhibits related to criminal cases — for examination in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Toxicology and Serology divisions — from February 12.
He said the new laboratory would receive samples from four districts: Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and police district Hansi. The objective of establishing the regional lab is to ensure a more efficient investigation process using scientific methods.
“This will ensure timely preparation of reports and disposal of cases,” he said.
Faster processing
Earlier, the four districts were dependent on FSL Madhuban for forensic expertise. “A lot of time and resources were being consumed as police personnel had to travel a long way to deposit a case or receive a report. Now, that the regional lab is functional, results will be available at the earliest, expediting the whole investigation process,” he added.
Ajay Kumar has been posted as assistant director-cum-in-charge of the new lab.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath