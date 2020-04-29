Haryana seeks details of stranded students abroad

The district administration here on Wednesday released an email ID for parents of the students stranded abroad to provide details to the authorities. The Haryana government has been furnishing details of the students to help them return.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said the parents of such students can write to the district administration on covid19gurugram@gmail.com with the subject “overseas support”. The parents would be sent Google forms wherein they can furnish the information. Mr. Khatri said the number of such students was relatively high in Gurugram compared to other districts since it fell in the National Capital Region.

The Haryana government has been collecting the details of such students to help them with the intervention of the Union government. Many parents from across the State, including Gurugram, have made an appeal to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to make arrangements for the return of their children. As per the directions of Mr. Khattar, all Deputy Commissioners have been asked to provide the details of such students.