Haryana schools, cinema halls closed till March 31

The cinema halls, gyms, swimming polls, theatres, clubs and night clubs will remain closed across Haryana till March 31 in view of the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Apart from this, all schools in the State will remain shut during this period and mass gatherings of more than 200 people will be prohibited in all religious, social, political, cultural, sports and personal and family events in the State. The schools will, however, conduct examinations as per the schedule.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday to review the preparedness of the Health Department to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister directed that 2,500 to 3,000 beds — a minimum of 100 in each district — should be identified in the isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of the State. However, he said, the number of beds could be increased in cities adjoining Delhi, like Gurugram, Rohtak and Jhajjar.

1,328 beds

At present 1,328 beds have been identified in 298 isolation wards in government hospitals and district-wise arrangement of quarantine facilities has been made for 3,000 persons. Apart from this, sensitisation programmes would be held in all government and private hospitals in the State to sensitise the doctors and other staff about COVID-19.

2,876 under observation

Currently, 2,876 people in Haryana are under observation and 2,844 of them are ones who have travel history to affected countries and are asymptomatic.

Till date, 57 samples have been sent for test, out of which 49 were tested negative and the results of eight are awaited.