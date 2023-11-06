Haryana sarpanches hold rally to seek more powers; Congress extends support to their demands

November 06, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - GURUGRAM

Up in arms against the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for allegedly curtailing the rights of village panchayats, the Haryana Sarpanch Association, claiming support of the majority of Sarpanches, held “Panchayati Raj Adhikar Bachchao Rally” in Tohana on November 5 seeking greater autonomy for and strengthening of Panchayats.

The four demands raised by the association at the rally were: implementation of all provisions under the 73rd amendment giving more power to Panchayats, withdrawal of e-tendering process for development works at village level, reducing the interference of MLAs in the working of panchayats, and complete autonomy to panchayats for development work at village level.

Haryana Congress supported the demands of the association with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the chief guest at the event, saying that the e-tendering system, which handed over Panchayats to contractors and was the mother of corruption, would be abolished when the Congress government was formed in the state. Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan and several party MLAs were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hooda said provisions of interference of MLAs and the “Right to Recall” in Panchayati Raj would be withdrawn so that the independence of Panchayats could be ensured. He said that Panchayat was not “small”, but the “real government”. “Mahatma Gandhi had envisioned Village Swaraj, which was implemented by Congress. I was present in the Lok Sabha as an MP when the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution were made,” said Mr. Hooda.

The association’s president Ranbir Singh Samain told The Hindu over the phone that the Congress had approached them with the offer to support their demands and the party leaders were then invited to the event to make the announcement. “The present regime has not just curtailed the expenditure limit for the Sarpanches but also weakened them with the introduction of an e-tendering process for development works at the village level. A Sarpanch now is not left with any power for village-level development work except to lay a street,” said Mr. Samain.

He said poor turnout of the Sarpanches at the Haryana government’s recent “Meri Maati-Mera Desh” programme at Rohtak showed that there was a strong resentment against the present regime and the Sarpanches would fight at the booth level to ensure its defeat in the elections.