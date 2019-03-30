‘Haryana, Punjab, Goa seats stumbling blocks for alliance’

Talks about a potential alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are encountering stumbling blocks in the form of the Congress’ refusal to talk seat-sharing in Punjab, Haryana and Goa, AAP leaders said on Friday.

While AAP has declared candidates for the seven seats and begun its campaign for the May 12 polls, the party has not categorically said that it will not consider an alliance with the Congress, if approached.

From AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai, AAP leaders have maintained that it is too late in the day for the Congress to decide, but have not ruled out an alliance completely.

Amidst reports of disagreement over the number of seats for each party in Delhi, Mr. Singh said the Congress, which has no MLAs and MPs in Delhi at the moment, was expecting three seats, while refusing to even talk about three seats for AAP in Punjab, where it had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014.

“They are not even willing to talk about three seats in Punjab, where we have four MPs, or Haryana, where we have got 5.4% of the votes earlier, or Goa, where we had got 6% of the vote-share. But they are expecting three seats in Delhi, where they are at zero,” Mr. Singh said.

On March 19, Mr. Singh had met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence to discuss the “mahagathbandan” or Opposition alliance at the national level as well as the alliance in Delhi.

Mr. Singh had offered a “five-two” seat-sharing formula, with AAP getting the larger chunk of seats. For Haryana, the AAP leader had proposed the Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party contesting four seats each, while AAP could contest the remaining two seats. In Punjab, AAP had asked for three seats, while the Congress would get 10.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh have both rejected any possible alliance with AAP in their respective States. However, senior AAP and Congress leaders say Congress president Rahul Gandhi could decide on the matter soon.