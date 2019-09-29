Haryana polls: activists bring out public manifesto

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana next month, at least 50 activists of different organisations belonging to farmers, labourers, Dalits, women, minorities and government and private employees and awakened citizens have come out with a “public manifesto”. This is to emphasise on the issues of public interest and draw the attention of the masses and political parties.

The manifesto, prepared over a period of two months, identifies the state of affairs of nine major services — education, public health, other public services, agriculture, industry, law and order, employment, social justice and administrative and political reforms — in Haryana, and offers suggestions to improve their delivery system.

The 16-page document links the exploitation in agriculture and the industrial sector to privatisation and globalisation and establishes a direct relation between the nine services and employment opportunities.

Electoral mileage

Those involved in the preparation of the manifesto felt that present-day politics was aimed at taking electoral mileage out of issues that create division in the society such as caste, communal hatred and fake nationalism whereas pushing the real issues to background.

“The policies of the government post-2014 have been more anti-people. While the debt of industrialists running into several crores was waived off in the name of non-performing assets, the income of the farmers and the labourers has gone down over the past five years despite the growth in Gross Domestic Product,” said Haryana Kisan Sabha vice-president Inderjit Singh who was part of the process to prepare the manifesto.

Mr. Singh added that had this money been used to fill the vacancies and provide jobs to the youth, it would have increased the demand and helped overcome the slowdown.

Conventions were held across eight districts of the State to prepare the document, before it was adopted at Jind.

Besides Mr. Singh, women’s rights activist Jagmati Sangwan, social reformer Ram Mohan Rai, environmentalist Mehar Singh, agriculture scientist Mahavir Narwal and social activist Sadik Ahmed Meo were also part of the process to prepare the document.

Some of the suggestions included in the manifesto are to recruit regular staff in colleges and universities; close sub-standard private institutes; spend 5-6 % of the GDP on health services; develop public transport; give greater representation to women, Dalits and minorities in the police force; encourage agriculture-related research in the country and increase employment.