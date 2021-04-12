Haryana Police secures conviction of 30 accused

GURUGRAM

12 April 2021

Courts impose fines of ₹7,500-₹55,000

The Haryana police secured conviction of 30 accused booked for rape, murder and other provisions under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act during the first quarter of 2021.

Giving this information, a Haryana Police spokesperson said that due to effective investigation, and evidence given by the police, eight accused were convicted by courts in January, 18 in February and 12 were brought to justice and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from five years to life imprisonment in March. The courts also imposed fines ranging between ₹7,500-55,000 on the convicts.

The spokesperson said Director General of Police, Haryana, Manoj Yadava, had been closely monitoring the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to ensure effective investigation in cases pertaining to child rape and other grave crimes to ensure stern punishment to the accused and speedy justice to the victim. The establishment of fast-track courts is also proving helpful in this direction.

In January, a convict was awarded life imprisonment, two were sentenced to 20-year imprisonment, four sentenced to 10 years in jail and one convict awarded seven-year imprisonment.

In February, five persons were convicted for rape and molestation and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 5-20 years. One convict was awarded five years in jail in a kidnapping case and 12 were sentenced to life imprisonment in murder and dacoity cases.