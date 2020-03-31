Haryana police seal inter-State borders

The Haryana police on Monday sealed all its inter-State borders to prevent migration of workers to effectively control the spread of COVID-19. The move came days after the restriction of non-essential services triggered the mass exodus of the migrant workers to their houses in adjoining districts from across the State.

Besides, 610 FIRs have been registered in Haryana for violating lockdown guidelines, 745 persons arrested and 3,407 vehicles impounded.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the Haryana police had made arrangements to ensure lockdown in the State. The movement of migrant labourers had been contained by persuading them to move to any of the 461 shelters set up for their stay.

The food at these shelters is being provided with the help of NGOs, social workers and the local administration. Police officers and jawans posted at various check-points are offering help to people especially the poor, homeless, needy and sick.

As per the government instructions, industrialists and factory owners have been advised to extend all sorts of help to their workers in the given situation, he added.

Mr. Virk said that during the lockdown, all public activities are banned except the essential and emergency services, but cargo movement in vehicles is allowed on the State and national highways. Keeping this in view, the people must avoid roaming on roads unnecessarily.