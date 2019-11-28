Haryana police nab man wanted in 11 cases of murder

A Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has apprehended Pawan alias Totla, an alleged sharpshooter, in Rohtak. He was wanted in several cases registered in Haryana Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab.

An alleged member of the Raju Basaudi and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Totla, a resident of Sonipat, carried a cash reward of ₹2 lakh on his arrest. Recently, Totla had allegedly murdered a schoolbus driver, Jagbir, in Sonipat’s Kundli. He had also killed the victim’s son, Anil, said the police.

The STF had received secret information that Totla would visit Bohar village in Rohtak. Based on the information, an STF team led by Inspector Sandeep apprehended him near the flyover at Bohar. He is being interrogated by STF personnel to obtain information about other criminal cases against him. He was wanted in 11 cases of murder, two cases of attempt to murder and 20 cases of robbery and dacoity.