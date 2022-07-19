Haryana Police DSP run over by dumper truck at illegal mining site

Surender Singh Bishnoi had gone for a raid at the site along with his staff around noon after a complaint

Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia in Haryana’s Nuh district, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tauru, Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly run over by a dumper truck carrying stones at an illegal mining site in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday. The police have launched a massive search operation for the culprits.

Mr. Singh had gone for a raid at the site along with his staff around noon after a complaint was received in this connection. “The police team gave a brief chase to the dumper truck carrying the stones, but both vehicles stopped after their way was blocked by big boulders. At this point, Mr. Singh got down from the police vehicle and walked up to the dumper truck. The truck driver reversed the vehicle and ran over the officer. He died on the spot. The driver then sped away,” said Krishan Kumar, Nuh police spokesperson.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that directions were given for the strictest possible action in the case and no one would be spared.

The Haryana Police, in a tweet, expressed condolences. “DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. # HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice,” read the tweet.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) coalition government, saying that law and order situation in the State had deteriorated. “The mining mafia flourishing under the protection of the BJP-JJP government took one more life. The murder of DSP Surender Bishnoi tells that the rule of mafia has been set up in the State. No one is safe in this ‘jungle raj’, be it the public, the legislators or the police itself. The government should stop protecting the mafia,” said Mr. Hooda, in a tweet.