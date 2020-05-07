Haryana may unveil Land on Lease Policy

With a view to address the issue of swelling land cost for industry, Haryana may soon come up with Land on Lease Policy. It would enable investors to operate on land taken on lease and at a later point in time convert it to a freehold asset, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Chairman, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) informed this at the State’s first webinar held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. This initiative to cut down the cost of doing business in Haryana received overwhelming response from the investors. The webinars are aimed at facilitating shifting of manufacturing from China to Haryana.

During the webinar, a detailed discussion was held on the special policies of the government that would make Haryana a viable destination for immediate shifting of manufacturing units from China. It also elicited suggestions for promoting business resilience of many sectors whose supply chains have been disrupted by the Corona pandemic.

Suggestions galore

The inclusion of Information Technology electronic products in the list of essential items and promoting a truckers park in the State were some of the suggestions at the first of a series of webinars with multiple investors. Prominent Multinational companies like Dell, Yazaki India, Danisco India Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey India, Jyoti Apparels, Hind Terminals UAE, Ascendas First Space, Reliance and Coca-Cola India participated in the event.

Two more webinars are planned with many more major conglomerates on May 7 and 8.